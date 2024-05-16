SMC board chairman fined Tk16 lakh over unauthorised sales

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 05:17 pm

SMC board chairman fined Tk16 lakh over unauthorised sales

Photo: Collected from web
Photo: Collected from web

Waliul Islam, the chairman of the board of directors of SMC, which owns the SMC Plus beverage, was fined Tk16 lakh today (16 May) by the Pure Food Court in a case filed over the unauthorised sales of the electrolyte drinks. 

Waliul surrendered before the Dhaka court after which Judge Alauddin Akbar approved his bail, confirmed plaintiff and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) inspector Kamrul Hasan.

On Tuesday (14 May), Kamrul filed the case against the owners of seven companies for selling five electrolyte drinks without having any government approval. The drinks include ACME and SMC Company's SMC Plus, Pran's Active, Bruvana Beverage Limited's Bruvana, Deshbandhu group's Mango Drink and Recharge, and Akij's Turbo.

Although the employees of these companies claim they had applied for approval from the BSTI, as electrolyte drinks are not in the category of the BSTI, the approval was not granted. 

Businessmen have been in discussion several times regarding this matter.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Kamrul said, "SMC Plus is a drink owned by two companies. One of them appeared in court today and took bail. Therefore, the matter has not been completely resolved yet. These drinks should be marketed only with the approval of the authority."

Speaking to The Business Standard earlier, Khandaker Shamim Rahman, general manager of marketing at the Social Marketing Company (SMC), said, "We all met with the BSTI regarding electrolyte drinks. However, the list of products that BSTI can approve does not include electrolyte drinks. They stated that it would not require approval and that approval would be given when it is added to the category."

He mentioned that these drinks are not drugs that require approval from the drug administration. Electrolyte drinks reduce fatigue and are considered a healthy beverage.

"But currently, there is no system in place to obtain approval for this product. So, who will be responsible for granting approval?" he questioned.

BSTI Deputy Director (CM) Md Riazul Haque said the category for electrolyte drinks has yet to be developed.

"It does not come under the category of compulsory product. So we could not approve it. But since it is used in different countries, we are in discussions about creating a category. The approval can be given after that," he said.

BFSA Inspector Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said, "The product is on the market, so who approved it? If you engage in business with any product, you have to obtain approval. Business must be conducted according to the law."

