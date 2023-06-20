Symphony launches Z60 Plus with 6GB RAM

Symphony launches Z60 Plus with 6GB RAM

Symphony Mobile, a leading smartphone manufacturer in Bangladesh, is excited to announce the launch of its newest smartphone with 6GB RAM, the Symphony Z60 Plus. 

Packed with advanced features and powered by the Android 12 operating system, Symphony Z60 Plus offers an enhanced user experience at an affordable price point, reads a press release.

Users will experience true visual immersion on the 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display, boasting stunning clarity and vibrant colors. With full lamination and a punch-hole design, the display achieves a remarkable 480 NITS brightness, ensuring crystal-clear visuals even under bright sunlight. 

Equipped with a substantial 6GB RAM and a generous 128GB ROM which can be expandable by 256GB external memory card. Symphony's new smartphone ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage for all your apps, photos, videos, and more. Say goodbye to storage constraints and experience a lightning-fast user interface that adapts to your needs.

Featuring a groundbreaking 50MP +2MP portrait dual rear camera, this smartphone sets a new standard for mobile photography. Embrace your inner photographer and seize every detail with astonishing precision and clarity. From breathtaking landscapes to close-up portraits, your memories will be preserved in exceptional quality. Additionally, the 8MP front camera ensures stunning selfies that are bound to impress.

Never let power interruptions hinder your productivity or entertainment. With a robust 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery with an 18-watt fast charger, our smartphone keeps you connected throughout the day. Say goodbye to frequent charging and embrace uninterrupted usage, whether you're working, streaming, or exploring the digital world.

In terms of connectivity, the Symphony Z60 Plus supports 4G/3G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS-AGPS/OTG, providing seamless internet connectivity and easy sharing of files. It also comes with Proximity, Light, and Gravity sensors for added convenience. The fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature provide enhanced security options, ensuring that users' data remains protected.

The Symphony Z60 Plus comes in 2 attractive colors – Reflective Blue and Metallic Silver, allowing users to choose a smartphone that matches their style and personality.

"We are thrilled to introduce Symphony Z60 Plus, our latest offering in the smartphone market," said Jakaria Shahid, managing director of Symphony Mobile. 

"With its advanced features, powerful performance, and attractive pricing, we believe Symphony Z60 Plus will be a game-changer in the industry and provide an unparalleled experience to our customers."

