Symphony Z70: Unmatched performance and affordability

03 March, 2024
Symphony Mobile, a trailblazer in the mobile technology industry, is poised to introduce its latest smartphone - Symphony Z70. This device, embodying cutting-edge technology and a stylish design, is set to revolutionize the mobile market with its impressive features and unbeatable price point.

Keeping users ahead of the curve, Symphony Z70 runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, offering a secure and feature-rich mobile experience. Dive into a world of vibrant visuals with the 6.56-inch HD+ IPS Full Lamination Punch-hole Display, providing an immersive and captivating viewing experience. The smartphone is fueled by a robust 1.6 GHz 12nm Octa-Core Processor, ensuring smooth multitasking, efficient performance, and a responsive user interface.

Capture life in extraordinary detail with the 52MP UHD Camera, while the 8MP Front Camera ensures stunning selfies for every occasion.

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, featuring uMCP5 Type Memory Storage for faster access to your data.

Enhanced Audio Experience Symphony Z70 features noise-cancellation technology and a Box Speaker, delivering an unparalleled audio experience for music and calls.

With a 5000mAh Li-Polymer Battery, Symphony Z70 guarantees extended usage without the inconvenience of frequent charging.

Enjoy 4G/3G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS/OTG connectivity options, making it effortless to stay connected and share content with ease.

Proximity, Light, and Gravity Sensors enhance user interactions, and advanced security features include Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock.

Express your individuality with Symphony Z70, available in Reflective Green, Electric Blue, Honey Dew Green, and Fusion Gold.

Symphony Z70 is priced at an incredibly affordable 9499 Taka. In the competitive landscape of mobile phone brands in Bangladesh, Symphony Z70 stands out as the best value for money, offering unmatched features at an unbeatable price.

"We are proud to present Symphony Z70, a smartphone that embodies our commitment to innovation and affordability. In the current market, Symphony Z70 is undeniably the best value for money, providing users with top-notch features at an unbeatable price," said Mr. Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director, Symphony Mobile.

Symphony Z70 will be available for purchase soon at authorized Symphony Mobile stores with an operator bundle offer.

