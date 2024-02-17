Symphony Mobile reaches milestone of 130 million users

17 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Symphony Mobile reaches milestone of 130 million users

Bangladesh's largest-selling handset brand, Symphony Mobile, has reached the milestone of 130 million subscribers.

Md Jahid of Madhabpasha village of Barisal became the 130 millionth customer of Symphony Mobile by purchasing the Symphony Z60 Plus phone from Hello Next mobile phone shop located in Barisal city, reads a press release.

Symphony Mobile's Managing Director Jakaria Shahid went to Madhavpasha village of Barisal and handed over a gift to Jahid. Prominent actor Riaz was also present on the occasion.

