GP, Symphony partners to launch affordable 4G smartphone; another step towards minimising the digital divide

Corporates

Press Release
28 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 07:27 pm

Related News

GP, Symphony partners to launch affordable 4G smartphone; another step towards minimising the digital divide

Press Release
28 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 07:27 pm
GP, Symphony partners to launch affordable 4G smartphone; another step towards minimising the digital divide

Grameenphone, the connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, has teamed up with Symphony Mobile, the smartphone brand of Edison group, to introduce the new co-branded 4G handset Symphony G26 in the market.

This collaboration aims at democratizing connectivity through ensuring affordable smartphone solutions, especially among non-smartphone users, thereby enabling digital adoption and catalyzing the 'Smart Bangladesh' ambition, reads a press release.  

A launching ceremony in this regard was organised at the Grameenphone Experience Center in GP House, where Jakaria Shahid, managing director, Symphony and Solaiman Alam, chief digital officer, Grameenphone unveiled the new handset. 

From Grameenphone, Mohd Aulad Hossain, head of Sales and Customer Management and on behalf of Symphony, Munim Md Istiaque, head of Product Management & Sourcing; Mohammad Abu Sayem, head of Mobile Sales; and other respected officials from both the organisations attended the ceremony.

With the vision to increase smartphone penetration for a digitally connected Bangladesh, this co-branded power-packed smartphone with advanced features fits aptly to the segment to bring more users under the broader umbrella of 4G connectivity. 

Following the partnership, customers will enjoy 2.5 GB data and 50 minutes talk-time each month for 6 months, ultimately rejoicing the special bundle price of Tk499 for 15GB data and 300 minutes talk-time. 

To avail this offer, users simply need to dial *121*1276# using their Symphony G26. The handset can be purchased from all Grameenphone Center and Experience Center, along with Symphony's authorized sales points or you can order from GP online shop. 

Fostering fast and seamless connectivity as the tech-enabler, Grameenphone is further taking a step ahead to bridge the digital divide and accelerate towards our ambition of becoming a smart nation through this partnership with Symphony. 

Reflecting on this idea, Solaiman Alam, CDO, Grameenphone, said, "Making smartphones affordable  is a prerequisite to realize Bangladesh Government's vision of a 'Smart Bangladesh'. This will not only enhance penetration but also increase internet usage, enabling people to adopt digital lives. This will help to reap the full benefits of a digitally connected society, by enabling inclusivity and empowering communities. I am thrilled to celebrate the signing of another meaningful collaboration and I look forward to a future where technology continues to break barriers and transform lives."

Jakaria Shahid, managing director, Symphony, said, "Symphony is excited to join forces with Grameenphone yet again to bring forth a revolutionary smartphone that is the embodiment of the shared vision of the two industry giants. This smartphone is a testament to the belief that innovation should be accessible to all, irrespective of their economic background. Integrating the expertise and strengths of Grameenphone and Symphony Mobile, this partnership will surely set a benchmark for meaningful innovation in the industry."

 

Grameenphone / Symphony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh