GP, Symphony partners to launch affordable 4G smartphone; another step towards minimising the digital divide

Grameenphone, the connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, has teamed up with Symphony Mobile, the smartphone brand of Edison group, to introduce the new co-branded 4G handset Symphony G26 in the market.

This collaboration aims at democratizing connectivity through ensuring affordable smartphone solutions, especially among non-smartphone users, thereby enabling digital adoption and catalyzing the 'Smart Bangladesh' ambition, reads a press release.

A launching ceremony in this regard was organised at the Grameenphone Experience Center in GP House, where Jakaria Shahid, managing director, Symphony and Solaiman Alam, chief digital officer, Grameenphone unveiled the new handset.

From Grameenphone, Mohd Aulad Hossain, head of Sales and Customer Management and on behalf of Symphony, Munim Md Istiaque, head of Product Management & Sourcing; Mohammad Abu Sayem, head of Mobile Sales; and other respected officials from both the organisations attended the ceremony.

With the vision to increase smartphone penetration for a digitally connected Bangladesh, this co-branded power-packed smartphone with advanced features fits aptly to the segment to bring more users under the broader umbrella of 4G connectivity.

Following the partnership, customers will enjoy 2.5 GB data and 50 minutes talk-time each month for 6 months, ultimately rejoicing the special bundle price of Tk499 for 15GB data and 300 minutes talk-time.

To avail this offer, users simply need to dial *121*1276# using their Symphony G26. The handset can be purchased from all Grameenphone Center and Experience Center, along with Symphony's authorized sales points or you can order from GP online shop.

Fostering fast and seamless connectivity as the tech-enabler, Grameenphone is further taking a step ahead to bridge the digital divide and accelerate towards our ambition of becoming a smart nation through this partnership with Symphony.

Reflecting on this idea, Solaiman Alam, CDO, Grameenphone, said, "Making smartphones affordable is a prerequisite to realize Bangladesh Government's vision of a 'Smart Bangladesh'. This will not only enhance penetration but also increase internet usage, enabling people to adopt digital lives. This will help to reap the full benefits of a digitally connected society, by enabling inclusivity and empowering communities. I am thrilled to celebrate the signing of another meaningful collaboration and I look forward to a future where technology continues to break barriers and transform lives."

Jakaria Shahid, managing director, Symphony, said, "Symphony is excited to join forces with Grameenphone yet again to bring forth a revolutionary smartphone that is the embodiment of the shared vision of the two industry giants. This smartphone is a testament to the belief that innovation should be accessible to all, irrespective of their economic background. Integrating the expertise and strengths of Grameenphone and Symphony Mobile, this partnership will surely set a benchmark for meaningful innovation in the industry."