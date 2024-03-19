Symphony Mobile launches innova30 smartphone

Corporates

Press Release
19 March, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 01:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Symphony Mobile, the leading smartphone manufacturer in Bangladesh, has unveiled its latest innovation, the innova30 smartphone.

With a focus on delivering cutting-edge features at an accessible price point, the innova30 promises to revolutionise the mobile industry landscape, reads a press release.

Powered by the Android 13 operating system, the innova30 boasts impressive specifications tailored to meet the demands of modern users. Its 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz punch-hole display offers a visually immersive experience with stunning clarity and vibrant colours.

The display's full lamination and punch-hole design ensure exceptional brightness of up to 450 NITS, guaranteeing crystal-clear visuals even under bright sunlight.

Under the hood, the innova30 is equipped with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a generous 128GB ROM, expandable by up to 256GB with an external memory card.

This configuration ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage for apps, photos, videos, and more, providing users with a lightning-fast user interface that adapts to their needs.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by the innova30's groundbreaking 108MP UHD Rear Camera, which sets a new standard for mobile photography.

Whether capturing breathtaking landscapes or close-up portraits, users can expect astonishing precision and clarity in every shot. Additionally, the 8MP front camera ensures stunning selfies that are sure to impress.

To keep users connected throughout the day, the innova30 features a robust 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery with an 18-watt fast charger, minimizing interruptions to productivity or entertainment.

Its support for 4G/3G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS-AGPS/OTG ensures seamless internet connectivity and easy file sharing, while proximity, light, and compass sensors enhance convenience. Security is also prioritized with fingerprint sensors and face unlock features.

Available in three attractive colours – Mirror White, Reflective Green, and Space Green – the innova30 allows users to choose a smartphone that matches their style and personality. Priced competitively at 11,699 Taka for the 6GB variant and 12,699 Taka for the 8GB variant, the innova30 offers high-performance features without compromising affordability.

"We are thrilled to introduce innova30, our latest offering in the smartphone market," stated Mr Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director of Symphony Mobile. "With its advanced features, powerful performance, and attractive pricing, we believe innova30 will be a game-changer in the industry and provide an unparalleled experience to our customers."

 

