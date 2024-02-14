'Summit Computer Lab' inaugurated at Tagore University of Creative Arts

14 February, 2024, 10:45 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tagore University of Creative Arts (TUCA) in Bangladesh has launched the "Summit Computer Lab", established under the CSR initiatives of Summit Group. 

The lab was inaugurated yesterday by Muhammad Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group, reads a press release.

The event was graced by prominent figures including Robin Khan and Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Mohammad Shahed. 

Expressing gratitude towards the chairman for his patronage, Vice Chancellor of TUCA, Professor Syed Mohammad Shahed, said, "This lab is a step towards providing our students with contemporary computer-based education. It will enable students of Tagore University of Creative Arts to gain skills in essential computer subjects like graphic design, AutoCAD, 3D modelling, and more."

Following the inauguration, Muhammad Aziz Khan toured the university and participated in a discussion event with students titled "Meet the Dreamer". 

The program also saw attendance from the university's registrar Lt Col Mahmud ul Alam (Retd), faculty members, students, and staff.
 

