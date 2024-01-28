Can returning Moms be the next great CSR initiative?

Organisations observe a higher retention rate among their female co-workers when they support women returning to the workforce following an extended leave of absence. Photo: TBS

If you're a movie enthusiast, you've probably heard of female actors returning to the screen after a long absence due to pregnancy or parenting. There will be numerous successful comebacks in Hollywood and neighbouring Bollywood. But can you recall anyone from our movie industry lately?

Our labour laws provide a six-month maternity leave. What if you need more than that? What if there are complications and you need round-the-clock care for an extended period? What if you have twins and can only work once they are grown, or when you can rely on domestic help to babysit?

Government employees in Bangladesh can take a lien for a maximum of five years. They can use a lien to temporarily leave their current position while keeping their rights to the original job. The situation is different for those who work in the private sector.

Many women have to prioritise parenting their children over pursuing a career. If there is a two- to three-year break, many women are denied the opportunity to return to their previous work. After several follow-ups and demands, the company may offer a job that requires relocation to another place—a deceptive way to say no.

Being a mother is one of the most beautiful moments in a woman's life. Still, it also requires a lot of sacrifice. Many women have had to give up their careers to raise a child or perform other familial obligations. Brenda Barnes, the first female CEO at PepsiCo, had to give up her stellar career to spend more time with her three children. Many less famous women also bid farewell to their careers because they could rarely return to the corporate world after a protracted absence.

You will find a few links while searching for comeback initiatives for women among Bangladeshi companies online. The links, however, are no longer active. You will see brilliant advertising but not a viable corporate programme for women to make a return.

These comeback ventures, on the other hand, could have been exceptional corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for any private sector organisation. It has the potential to positively influence a company in terms of diversity, inclusiveness, gender equality, a decent workplace, employer brand and women's empowerment.

The private sector is essential for attaining the SDGs, notably SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, SDG 9 on innovation, and SDG 5 on gender equality. Private enterprises create nine out of every 10 jobs in developing countries (IFC Annual Report, 2013). As a result, the sector needs to address global issues such as unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The Bangladeshi private sector has done incredible work over the years in providing women with access to education, finances and skills; providing them with access to employment after a sabbatical would be another excellent move to encourage SDG pioneering. It has the potential to narrow the gender gap.

According to the 2023 Global Gender Gap Index of the World Economic Forum, Southern Asia has achieved 63.4% gender parity (a 1.1 percentage point rise since 2006), the second-lowest score of the eight regions. In the context of gender equality, gender parity refers to the equal contribution of women and men to every dimension of life, whether private or public.

The 2022 census revealed that women constitute more than 50% of our population, and their participation in various sectors has increased. Thanks to our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who pledged in 2020 to increase women's participation in the workforce to 50-50 by 2041.

Furthermore, according to UNCTAD research from 2021, global firms in Bangladesh hire 50% more women than local organisations. However, it was primarily in the garment and textile sectors, where international businesses had downstream commercial partners.

There is no good news for corporate women who have taken a career break. No evidence indicates how a woman in Bangladesh might perform at a company after a prolonged professional break. Nonetheless, it can support the organisation's initiatives to strengthen its CSR programmes and promote diversity and inclusion.

Bangladeshi companies may welcome people from all backgrounds—including a mother who took prolonged sabbaticals—to enhance equitable employment opportunities as part of their CSR. She can confidently outperform newcomers regarding experience, practical knowledge, teamwork, workplace culture and, most importantly, work-life balance.

Moreover, there are further reasons for endorsing this initiative.

Women returning after a career break tend to be more loyal and dedicated to their employers. These breaks are also a great way to prevent burnout and recharge. It may improve job satisfaction and efficiency upon returning to work.

Studies have shown that people who have stepped away from the workforce for various reasons, including parenting, elder care, research or travel, have an untapped pool of talents. During each of these moments, they develop different skills. Hence, a co-worker returning from a career break can bring a fresh perspective and new ideas.

An organisation observes a higher retention rate among its female co-workers when it supports women returning to the workforce following an extended leave of absence. It makes you an employer of choice.

Offering a helpful starting point for women who have taken a career break could be an outstanding CSR project for a company. It may broadly influence the host economy by orienting best practices towards female employees.

The world is heading towards a future that calls for an inclusive society where everyone, regardless of gender, religion or region, will benefit from social inclusion, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. Let us also remember the old gems constrained by familial concerns that now want to make a comeback in the workplace.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan. Sketch: TBS

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a Senior Manager of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.