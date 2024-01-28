'SUDIN Sotta 2.0': Spotlight on Dalit artisan’s brilliance

28 January, 2024
SAJIDA Foundation, a leading non-profit committed to positive social transformation, showcased the artistic brilliance of Beraid's Dalit artisans at the 'SUDIN Sotta 2.0' event in Aloki, Tejgaon.

The event, attended by 200 guests, featured a captivating fashion show with members of the Rishi Para community taking the runway, donning clothes and accessories crafted by these skilled artisans, reads a press release. 

An auction of unique products crafted by the community was also organised to enhance engagement.

Farooq Sobhan, chairperson of SAJIDA Foundation, extended a heartfelt greeting to the distinguished guests at the event. 

"SUDIN Sotta is not just an event; it is a platform for exchange, a space where our shared dream of a better tomorrow for all converge, and where friendships are forged," he said.

Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of SAJIDA Foundation's expressed gratitude, stating, "SUDIN Sotta beautifully highlighted the impactful work of the SUDIN Program, aiming to serve those who get left behind, eradicating urban poverty and nurturing community development."

Moly Rani Das, a proud SUDIN programme participant, emphasised the transformative impact of the training, stating, "Before, supporting my household was a challenge. Now, with confidence, I believe this skill will pave the way for better possibilities for my family."

The Community Partners (Entrepreneurs) at the event were RANGTAA, TANIS Bangladesh, Paar, Shabana, Bhaj Binnash, Sutantu, Loukik, Rangdaru and Piran Bangladesh. The other partners at the event were Md. Al Amin (Art), Abid Azad (Photography) and Sumaia Akter Sumi (Fashion choreography). Persona was the Make-up Partner for the event.     

Since 1993, SAJIDA Foundation has been dedicated to ensuring health, happiness, and dignity for all. The SUDIN program, currently active in Chandpur, Chattogram, Dhaka, and Gazipur, provides tailored support, including livelihood services, community building, education, mental health interventions, and health services.

