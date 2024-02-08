Alliance Finance supports SAJIDA Foundation for education of extreme poor children

Corporates

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 06:23 pm

Alliance Finance PLC made a donation as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to SAJIDA Foundation to support extremely poor school children in accessing education under SAJIDA's Urban Development Initiative (SUDIN).

In a simple event organised recently at the head office of SAJIDA Foundation in Dhaka, Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of Alliance Finance, handed over a cheque to Md Fazlul Hoque, senior advisor of SAJIDA Foundation, reads a press release.

Shahanur Rashid, head of Business of Alliance Finance; Lamisa Hassan, senior coordinator of SAJIDA Foundation and other representatives of both organisations were present on the occasion.

