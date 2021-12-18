Standard Chartered donates laptops for Jaago students

Standard Chartered Bank has recently donated 25 laptops to Jaago Bangladesh to support the education of the underprivileged children.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, country head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing from Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Korvi Rakshand, executive director of Jaago Bangladesh among others were present at the handover ceremony held at the bank's head office premises recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Standard Chartered Bank CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "Our battle against Covid-19 has unfortunately left us lagging behind in many areas, where despite sustained efforts we were at times forced to accept slow pace of recovery.

"Particularly, education for underprivileged children has been impacted, who could not participate in remote learning due to lack of affordability of smart devices or computers at home. In out attempt to help bridge this gap, we have started donating laptops to underprivileged children."

Jaggo Foundation Executive Director Korvi Rakshand said, "Pandemic taught us - how important technology is. It is high time for us to get ourselves acquainted with this new normal and start using technology in every sphere of our lives especially education. We would like to thank Standard Chartered Bank for coming forward to support this cause and help Jaago to ensure access to quality education"

Jaago Foundation promotes students using computers for their education and co-curriculum work. All their students belong to a disadvantaged background who do not have the ability to afford educational equipment (laptops, smartphones).