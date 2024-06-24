Standard Bank holds Employees Conference 2024 in Chattogram

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shari'ah-based Standard Bank PLC. organized 'Employees Conference 2024' of Chattogram region on 22 June at Chattogram Club with the participation of all levels of executives and officials of branches and regional offices of Chattogram region.

Mohammad Mohon Miah, Managing Director & CEO (Acting) of the Bank was present in the meeting as Chief Guest. Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Md. Mosharrof Hossain, SEVP & Chief Remittance Officer; Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, EVP & Chief Financial Officer were also present in the meeting.

Chief Guest Mohammad Mohon Miah discussed about business condition and gave directions to achieve the target of 2024.

He urged all to uncompromisingly follow the Islamic banking principles in all kinds of banking activities, improve customer services, increase SME investment and improve asset quality through intensive supervision.

 

