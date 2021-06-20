Speed renames Facebook page to ‘Speed Bangladesh’

Speed, one of the most popular brands of Akij Food and Beverage Ltd, has decided to change its Facebook page name to "Speed Bangladesh".

Currently, the Facebook page of the local beverage brand is called "Speed Hebby Energy".

Speed is a beverage brand of Akij Food and Beverage Ltd (AFBL), one of the leading Food and Beverage Companies in the country that manufactures a wide range of food and beverage products like carbonated beverages, fruit drinks and other food products for both local and international markets.

It has won the Best Brand Award of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in the carbonated beverage category for the third time in a row.