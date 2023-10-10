Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Southeast Bank Limited has recently signed a Participation Agreement with Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of the Bangladesh Bank for availing refinance facility in US Dollars.

The fund will be provided under "Bangladesh Bank – Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF)" for facilitating long term financing for firms, mainly the export oriented manufacturing industries, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, the exporters, enterprises and other manufacturing industries in the country may avail refinance funds for supporting their business, the release added.

In presence of Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Liza Fahmida, Director, Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD), Bangladesh Bank and Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Other high officials from both the organisations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.