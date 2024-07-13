Southeast Bank organised Half-Yearly Business Conference 2024

Southeast Bank PLC recently conducted its "Half-Yearly Business Conference 2024" virtually, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, presided over the event.

Participants included Deputy Managing Directors Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, divisional heads, senior executives, branch heads, Uposhakha in-charges, branch manager (operations), and in-charges of the two offshore banking units.

At the conference, the business achievements were reviewed, and an action plan was set to continue the momentum in the future.

Special emphasis was placed on providing innovative financial services leveraging the latest technology to ensure customer satisfaction.

Additionally, there was a focus on bringing underprivileged communities under banking services at the grass-roots level, disbursing SME and retail loans on easy terms to promising entrepreneurs and individuals, ensuring modern banking services to conventional and Islamic Banking customers, and contributing to the economic development of the country by setting up new industrial establishments in the corporate sector.