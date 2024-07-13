Southeast Bank organised Half-Yearly Business Conference 2024

Corporates

Press Release
13 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:04 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank organised Half-Yearly Business Conference 2024

Press Release
13 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC recently conducted its "Half-Yearly Business Conference 2024" virtually, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, presided over the event.

Participants included Deputy Managing Directors Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, divisional heads, senior executives, branch heads, Uposhakha in-charges, branch manager (operations), and in-charges of the two offshore banking units.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the conference, the business achievements were reviewed, and an action plan was set to continue the momentum in the future.

Special emphasis was placed on providing innovative financial services leveraging the latest technology to ensure customer satisfaction.

Additionally, there was a focus on bringing underprivileged communities under banking services at the grass-roots level, disbursing SME and retail loans on easy terms to promising entrepreneurs and individuals, ensuring modern banking services to conventional and Islamic Banking customers, and contributing to the economic development of the country by setting up new industrial establishments in the corporate sector.

Southeast Bank / Southeast Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

8h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The song that inspires the England football team

The song that inspires the England football team

42m | Videos
India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

1h | Videos
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

1h | Videos
Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

2h | Videos