Southeast Bank distributes Special CSR Fund

Corporates

Press Release
28 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 09:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC distributed Special CSR Fund among farmers for cultivation and purchasing agri-based machinery.

In Presence of Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to Md. Yunus, Executive Director of PAGE Development Centre. Md. Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Southeast Bank PLC. were also present at the ceremony.

The financial assistance was channeled to grass roots farmers of the country through the renowned non-government development organization, PAGE Development Centre. Other senior officials from both from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.

 

Southeast Bank

