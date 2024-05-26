Southeast Bank provides special CSR fund to Haji Mohammad Danesh University of Science and Technology

Southeast Bank PLC has provided financial support to Haji Mohammad Danesh University of Science and Technology for the development of agricultural research sector under special CSR fund, reads a press release.

In Presence of Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank handed over financial assistance to Dr Begum Fatema Zohara, professor, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science, Haji Mohammad Danesh University of Science and Technology.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of Southeast Bank PLC along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.

