Southeast Bank inaugurated 100th Agent Banking outlet

20 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
20 December, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank PLC. formally launched 8 (Eight) more Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country specially at the rural and semi-urban areas. 

Through this, Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" has achieved the milestone of 100 Agent Outlets. 

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC. inaugurated the formal operation of 8 (Eight) Agent Banking outlets virtually as the Chief Guest. 

Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 8 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony. 

The 8 (Eight) Agent outlets are Jidu Dairy Farm, Sarker Cosmetics & Gift Corner, Mahadi Enterprise, Seba Telecom, Dekko Foods, Bondhu Enterprise, M/S Friends Enterprise &  Ma Moni Snackbar. 

All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom". 

Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan instalment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. 

Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at the Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet

