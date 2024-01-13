Southeast Bank hosts 'Business Policy and Planning Conference'

Southeast Bank PLC organised "Business Policy and Planning Conference- 2024" to evaluate the business position of the bank on 13 January.  

Alamgir Kabir, chairman of the bank, board of directors- M Maniruz Zaman Khan (Nominee of Bay Leasing & Investment Ltd.), Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Director and Chairman of Risk Management Committee, Md Rafiqul Islam (Nominee of Asia Insurance Limited), Syed Sajedul Karim, Chairman of Audit Committee and Independent Director and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director attended the conference, reads a press release.

Divisional heads of the head office of the bank, all heads of branches and sub branches, in-charges of offshore banking units participated in the conference. 

The members of the Board of Directors of Southeast Bank PLC reviewed the overall progress of the bank and crafted a strategic business policy and plan for 2024. 

In the conference, they also discussed the Bank's various successful business initiatives and last year's achievements in detail. Furthermore, they discussed the future planning of the Bank and expressed their collective commitment to steering the bank towards new heights of success in the upcoming journey. 

