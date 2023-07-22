Sonargaon University cricket team unveil their jersey

The cricket team of Sonargaon University unveiled their jersey on Friday (21 July) at the university's auditorium on Green Road.

Engineer Abdul Aziz, the founder of Sonargaon University and Jachai.com Limited, was the chief guest at the unveiling of the jersey in the first phase of the event.

Al-Amin Molla, former treasurer and professor of the Business Administration department, was present as the special guest.

Deans of different university faculties, department heads, directors, librarians, teachers, media representatives and students were present.