Sonargaon University's 15-day long admission fair commences

The admission fair has started on Tuesday (17 January) at the Green Road and Mohakhali campuses of Sonargaon University, reads a press release.

At the both Green Road and Mohakhali campuses, a 15-day long admission fair has been inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abul Bashar in the presence of Prof Dr MA Mabud, dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities; Prof Abul Kalam, dean, Faculty of Business; Prof Al-Amin Molla, ex-treasurer; and heads of all departments at the event.

Apart from them, Md Mesbaul Hossain, director of Finance and Accounts; Md Omar Faruque Molla, controller of Examinations (acting) and director (addl) of Admission and Development; Md Golam Mostafa, director of Planning and Development; Md Tarek Mahmud, director, Audit; Kazi Zulkarnain Sultan Alam, director of Student Welfare Division; PRO Nahid Hasan and other professors, high officials & teachers were also present therein.

Parents/guardians and students are crowding on the campus to get various information related to admission in this fair.

The university officials are informing the students and parents/guardians of the admission information in this fair.

During the fair, there will be special concessions in admission in 20 subjects of 12 departments under the faculties of Science and Engineering, Business and Arts & humanities.

Apart from these, there is a 50 to 100% discount on the tuition fees based on the SSC and HSC/Diploma exam results, adds the release.

Besides, there are scholarships based on the results of each semester examinations as per the university's own rules.

When asked about the facilities of the university, an official of Sonargaon University said, "The biggest advantages of our university are that there is a system of day shift as well as evening shift, for which diploma degree students can work during the day and attend classes in the evening very easily and pursue their higher education at minimum reasonable cost. The faculty members are very student-friendly for solving the academic issues whenever the students face. Moreover, every department of our university has self-contained laboratories."

The admission fair will continue from 10am to5 pm every day till 31 January.