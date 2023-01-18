Sonargaon University's 15-day long admission fair commences

Corporates

Press Release
18 January, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 04:07 pm

Related News

Sonargaon University's 15-day long admission fair commences

Press Release
18 January, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 04:07 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The admission fair has started on Tuesday (17 January) at the Green Road and Mohakhali campuses of Sonargaon University, reads a press release.

At the both Green Road and Mohakhali campuses, a 15-day long admission fair has been inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abul Bashar in the presence of Prof Dr MA Mabud, dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities; Prof Abul Kalam, dean, Faculty of Business; Prof Al-Amin Molla, ex-treasurer; and heads of all departments at the event.

Apart from them, Md Mesbaul Hossain, director of Finance and Accounts; Md Omar Faruque Molla, controller of Examinations (acting) and director (addl) of Admission and Development; Md Golam Mostafa, director of Planning and Development; Md Tarek Mahmud, director, Audit; Kazi Zulkarnain Sultan Alam, director of Student Welfare Division; PRO Nahid Hasan and other professors, high officials & teachers were also present therein.

Parents/guardians and students are crowding on the campus to get various information related to admission in this fair.

The university officials are informing the students and parents/guardians of the admission information in this fair.

During the fair, there will be special concessions in admission in 20 subjects of 12 departments under the faculties of Science and Engineering, Business and Arts & humanities.

Apart from these, there is a 50 to 100% discount on the tuition fees based on the SSC and HSC/Diploma exam results, adds the release.

Besides, there are scholarships based on the results of each semester examinations as per the university's own rules.

When asked about the facilities of the university, an official of Sonargaon University said, "The biggest advantages of our university are that there is a system of day shift as well as evening shift, for which diploma degree students can work during the day and attend classes in the evening very easily and pursue their higher education at minimum reasonable cost. The faculty members are very student-friendly for solving the academic issues whenever the students face. Moreover, every department of our university has self-contained laboratories."

The admission fair will continue from 10am to5 pm every day till 31 January.

Education

Sonargaon University (SU) / admission fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

20m | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

2h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

7h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC