Sonargaon University holds 32nd Syndicate Meeting

The 32nd syndicate meeting of Sonargaon University (SU) was held virtually on Saturday (& August) at 3 pm.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Abul Bashar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Shamim Ara Hassan and Treasurer Professor Al-Amin Molla and Professor Abul Kalam, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Associate and a member of the Academic Council were present at the meeting.

Engineer Abdul Aziz, General Secretary of the SU Trust Engineer Abdul Alim, UGC nominated syndicate member, Professor Dr Nasir Uddin Munshi, Department of Information Science and Library Management, Dhaka University and Sonargaon University Registrar SM Nurul Huda were also present there.