U-19 cricketers Amit and Robin admitted to Sonargaon University

Corporates

Press Release
14 May, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 06:58 pm

Related News

U-19 cricketers Amit and Robin admitted to Sonargaon University

Press Release
14 May, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 06:58 pm
U-19 cricketers Amit and Robin admitted to Sonargaon University

Bangladesh Under-19 cricketers Amit Hasan and Mahfizul Islam (Robin) have been admitted to the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Department at private university Sonargaon University.

Amit Hasan was a player of the Bangladesh U-19 World Cup team that won the championship in 2020.

Mahfizul Islam (Robin) scored a half-century in the World Cup for Bangladesh U-19 team and scored a century in Asia Cup for Bangladesh U-19 team in 2021.

These two cricketers appeared at the Green Road campus of Sonargaon University on Sunday (14 May) with the aim of building a career in education along with their career on the field.

Both of them expressed their happiness after getting admission in the BBA department of SU. 

Amit says, "I am happy to get admission in the BBA department of Sonargaon University. He thanked the university authorities for providing education opportunities to the players at Sonargaon University."

At this time, Sonargaon University Head of PR Nahid Hasan, Senior Admission Executive Md Russell Ahmed were present.

Sonargaon University (SU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

9h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

2h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

1h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

9h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman