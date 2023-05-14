U-19 cricketers Amit and Robin admitted to Sonargaon University

Bangladesh Under-19 cricketers Amit Hasan and Mahfizul Islam (Robin) have been admitted to the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Department at private university Sonargaon University.

Amit Hasan was a player of the Bangladesh U-19 World Cup team that won the championship in 2020.

Mahfizul Islam (Robin) scored a half-century in the World Cup for Bangladesh U-19 team and scored a century in Asia Cup for Bangladesh U-19 team in 2021.

These two cricketers appeared at the Green Road campus of Sonargaon University on Sunday (14 May) with the aim of building a career in education along with their career on the field.

Both of them expressed their happiness after getting admission in the BBA department of SU.

Amit says, "I am happy to get admission in the BBA department of Sonargaon University. He thanked the university authorities for providing education opportunities to the players at Sonargaon University."

At this time, Sonargaon University Head of PR Nahid Hasan, Senior Admission Executive Md Russell Ahmed were present.