Sonali Bank signs agreement with Govt Bangabandhu College

Corporates

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:31 pm

Sonali Bank has signed an agreement with Government Bangabandhu College in Dhaka to pay the students fees and charges through the Sonali Payment Gateway. 

After the signing ceremony Sunday (6 November), Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and Government Bangabandhu College Principal Prof Md Zahurul Alam exchanged the documents between the two organisations at bank's head office, said a press release. 

Among others, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, General Managers Subhash Chandra Das and Md Arshad Hossain, Government Bangababndu College Assistant Professor Md Nazrul Islam, Lecturers Md Shahid Sarwar Mazumder and Md Sagor Hossain were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, students can pay their fees and other charges using the Sonali Payment Gateway from their homes.

