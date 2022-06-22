Sonali Bank holds training workshop on citizen charter

Sonali Bank Limited organised a training workshop on 'Citizen Charter' for its high officials.

The workshop was held on Tuesday (21 June) at conferance room of Sonali Bank Limited head office, reads a press release.



CEO and Managing Director (Additional Charge) of Sonali Bank Limited Md Murshedul Kabir inaugurated workshop as chief guest. Deputy Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman presided over the trainig workshop while Md Golam Mostofa, deputy secretary of Financial Institution under Ministry of Finance attended as the special guest.

Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md Quamruzzaman Khan, all general managers and deputy general managers of head office and general managers of field office were also participated in the workshop.

