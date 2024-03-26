Sonali Bank celebrates Independence Day

Corporates

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 12:32 pm

Sonali Bank celebrates Independence Day

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 12:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sonali Bank PLC chalked out different programmes to celebrate the Independence and National Day-2024 on 26 March.

Bank's Board of Directors Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and others board members placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his Dhanmondi 32 residence to pay homage to the architect of the nation.

Earlier in the morning, they also placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation at bank's head office premises. 

The bank also placed floral wreath at the National Martyrs Memorial at Savar. Bank's Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers and other employees were present on the occasion. The bank observed the day across the country by arranging different programs with due respect and dignity.
 

