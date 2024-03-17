Sonali Bank celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Sonali Bank PLC chalked out different programmes to celebrate the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2024 on Sunday.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman to pay homage to the architect of the country at Dhanmondi 32, reads a press release.

Earlier, they also placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation at bank's head office premises. The bank also distributed iftar items among the orphans in Rupganj, Narayanganj.

Bank's deputy managing directors, general managers and other employees were present on the occasion.

