Singer comes up with New Year offers

Corporates

Press Release
03 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 05:05 pm

Related News

Singer comes up with New Year offers

Press Release
03 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
Singer comes up with New Year offers

Leading consumer electronics and home appliances company Singer Bangladesh has come up with new year offers with the theme of "Start your new year with New Hope, New Home". 

Customers will get the opportunity to get rid of their old durables and take home new ones from Singer, reads a press release.

In this special offer, customers can avail up to Tk20,000 discount under exchange offers on refrigerators, up to Tk7,900 discount on TVs, up to Tk3,000 discount on Washing Machines, up to Tk2,900 discount on Microwave Ovens and up to Tk1,500 discount on Sewing Machines. 

Besides, Singer is offering up to 25% Discount in direct cool refrigerator, up to 6% cash discount in TV, up to Tk2500 cash discount in washing machine and free rice cooker with microwave oven. There are also many other lucrative offers in the selective models of the various product categories. 

Customers can purchase Singer products in easy installments up to 12 months. Besides, depending on product category buyers can also avail zero interest up to 12 months.

This special campaign wil continue till 31 January.

Singer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

3h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

7h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Dec exports all-time high

Dec exports all-time high

2h | TBS Insight
Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

3h | TBS Science
Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

18h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night