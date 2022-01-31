SIBL opens 10 agent banking outlets

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has inaugurated 10 new agent banking outlets through virtual platform on Monday (31 January).

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL inaugurated the outlets as chief guest, reads a press release issued by the bank.

The newly-inaugurated outlets are at Olir Bazar & Projapoti Bazar (Cumilla), Narjar Bari Bazar (Narsingdi), Shahar Bazar (Chandpur), Maligram Bazar (Faridpur), Bibir Bazar & Diabari Bazar (Dhaka), Durgapur Bazar (Rajshahi), Char Bangshi Bazar (Laxmipur) and Shashibhusan Bazar (Bhola).

Md Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing directors; Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque, deputy managing directors; Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, head of human resources division, Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing and brand communication, Md Mashiur Rahman, head of agent banking division; managers of different branch, agent of the outlets and local dignitaries also attended the programme.