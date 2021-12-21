SIBL gets new chairman, MD

Corporates

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 08:21 pm

Md Mahbub ul Alam has been appointed as the chairman and Zafar Alam as the managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL).

The appointments were made on Tuesday (21 December), read a press release.

Prior to joining SIBL as chairman, Mahbub ul Alam served First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) as advisor and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) as MD and CEO.

He started his career at Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd as Probationary Officer in 1984 and became MD and CEO of the Bank.

Before joining SIBL as MD and CEO, Zafar Alam served Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited as additional managing director and Social Islami Bank Limited too as deputy managing director.

 

