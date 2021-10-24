Shwapno wins ‘Best Retail Organisation of the Year’ award 

Corporates

TBS Report 
24 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 11:03 am

Related News

Shwapno wins ‘Best Retail Organisation of the Year’ award 

In addition with the award, Shwapno also won awards in the categories of 'Most Sustainable Retail Initiative' and 'Best Acquisition Strategy'

TBS Report 
24 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 11:03 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shwapno, a renowned retail chain store in the country, has been awarded with the 'Best Retail Organisation of the Year'.

In addition with the award, Shwapno also won awards in the categories of 'Most Sustainable Retail Initiative' and 'Best Acquisition Strategy'.

The event titled 'Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021'was organised for the first time in country by the Bangladesh Brand Forum virtually, said a press release. 

After reviewing everything, the jury board announced the award on Saturday night (23 October) 

Earlier, Shwapno was awarded the "Asia's Marketing Company of the Year of 2020" by Asia Marketing Federation (AMF) at the 6th AMF Asia Marketing Excellence Award in January this year.

Shwapno Super Shop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

18h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

18h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

18h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly