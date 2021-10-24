Shwapno wins ‘Best Retail Organisation of the Year’ award 

Shwapno, a renowned retail chain store in the country, has been awarded with the 'Best Retail Organisation of the Year'.

In addition with the award, Shwapno also won awards in the categories of 'Most Sustainable Retail Initiative' and 'Best Acquisition Strategy'.

The event titled 'Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021'was organised for the first time in country by the Bangladesh Brand Forum virtually, said a press release.

After reviewing everything, the jury board announced the award on Saturday night (23 October)

Earlier, Shwapno was awarded the "Asia's Marketing Company of the Year of 2020" by Asia Marketing Federation (AMF) at the 6th AMF Asia Marketing Excellence Award in January this year.