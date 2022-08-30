Shwapno​​​​​​​ opens new outlet in Savar

Corporates

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 04:25 pm

The new outlet, situated in Savar Bazar road, was inaugurated on Friday

Retail and grocery chain shop, Shwapno opened its new branch in Savar's Bazar road area on Tuesday (30 August).

The new outlet, situated in Moshari Potti (holding 115/B) in Savar Bazar road, was inaugurated at 12pm in the presence of Director Operations of Shwapno Abu Naser, said a press release.

"Shwapno has expanded to 42 districts of the country. We hope that customers will enjoy their daily shopping in the healthy and secure environment of this brand-new outlet," Shwapno executive director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said.

Abu Naser, Director Operations of Shwapno announces month long offers and home delivery facilities in Shwapno's new outlet.

Shwapno's head of business expansion Jahirul Islam, regional manager of operation Md Sajid Ahmed and Outlet operation manager Sheikh Asraf were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

 

