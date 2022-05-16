Shwapno sends second export consignment to Hong Kong 

Retail chain Shwapno has sent the second consignment of export goods to Hong Kong Sunday (15 May).

In its first consignment, Shwapno exported pointed gourds, lady fingers, green mangoes, potatoes, bitter gourd and 26 other items of vegetables and fruits to Hong Kong market on 31 March.

Along with these items, Shwapno GLOBAL GAP-certified bottle gourds were also exported in the second consignment, reads a press release.

Shwapno's export initiative advisor and team leader Saiful Alam said, "Shwapno has started exporting from 31 March. The shipment which reached Hong Kong on Sunday includes GLOBAL GAP-certified bottle gourds.

"Even though other items were exported before, we have included mangoes in our export category this time. Last Sunday, we exported 100kgs of 'Gonbindhobhog' variety of mangoes to Hong Kong from some selected orchards in Satkhira. We did it with the help of Solidaridad Network Asia.

He further said that Shwapno is the first retail member of GLOBAL GAP in South East Asia. USAID's feed the future programme has fully supported the retail chain in this journey of ensuring safe food for global consumers.

"Now onwards, Shwapno will be exporting seven types of products to various countries including United Arab Emirates, Australia, USA and UK."