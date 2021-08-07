Shwapno opens outlet at Ishwardi Natun Haat

Retail chain-shop Shwapno opened its latest outlet at Natun Haat in Ishwardi of Pabna.

The outlet was inaugurated at 11am this morning at Green City building.

Lawmaker of Pabna-4 constituency Nuruzzaman Biswas, former lawmaker Manzur Rahman Biswas, Iswardi Municipality Ishaq Ali Malitha, Upazila Woman Vice Chairman Atia Ferdous were present at the inauguration programme.

Apart from them, investor Kazi Toufiq Anam, franchise Md Abdul Mazid, Head of Business Development at Shwapno Franchise Mohammad Razibul Hasan also attended the programme.

Shawpno presents month-long offers including by one get one and discount marking the inauguration of the new outlet.

The new outlet is also providing home delivery service