Shwapno opens new outlet in Sylhet

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 03:19 pm

Retail and grocery chain shop Shwapno launched a new outlet in Sylhet's Shahporan on Sunday (30 October).

The new outlet, located at the city's Tamabil road adjacent to Shahporan gate, was inaugurated at 12pm in the presence of Executive Director of Shwapno Sabbir Hasan Nasir, reads a press release.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir in his inaugural speech said, "Shwapno has now reached 43 districts of the country. We were planning to have a state-of-art outlet at the heart of Sylhet for a long time. Here our range of services will be more extensive from now onwards. Hopefully, customers will shop regularly from this outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

At the time, Dream Regional Manager Md Azim Uddin, Area Sales Manager Md Humayun Kabir, Franchisees Md Gulzar Ahmad, Md Abdur Rahim, Azadur Rahman Azad, Outlet Manager Md Anisur Rahman and many others were present.

Marking this launch, Shwapno has announced month-long lucrative offers for customers in this area, which include free home delivery service.

The contact number for home delivery service is 01847265045.

