TBS launches Economic Intelligence Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 06:55 pm

Related News

TBS launches Economic Intelligence Bangladesh

The EIB was put together by TBS’ research team, based on an analysis of available data, reviews and expert opinions from multiple local and global sources, shortlisting emerging issues and trends to keep on watch. 

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 06:55 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

To keep pace with the evolving needs of a diverse set of readers, The Business Standard today (4 March) launched the Economic Intel Bangladesh (EIB). 

The EIB was put together by TBS' research team, based on an analysis of available data, reviews and expert opinions from multiple local and global sources, shortlisting emerging issues and trends to keep on watch. 

The first issue has been made free to peruse for readers. 

The EIB focuses heavily on delivering the latest insights and economic trends in the fastest and most visually appealing way possible. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The first issue is titled "What to Watch in 2024 for Bangladesh". 

The issue breaks down seven different topics, including what to watch in 2024 for Bangladesh, what lies ahead for global jobs & skills, 2023-2027, what's weaving in the global apparel economy and global commodity price forecasts, among others.   

The research takes into consideration the global recession mode, inflationary pressures, wars in different fronts, labour standards, climate change and other burning issues.

Aside from Bangladesh, the EIB also explores six select key partners in global trade in the Partner Economies Outlook chapter.

Finally, in the topic, Bangladesh Macroeconomic Snapshot, readers are given an overview of our economy based on the latest available data.

The EIB site can be browsed through the link: https://intel.tbsnews.net/

Top News

TBS EIB / Bangladesh / launch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

12h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

41m | Videos
Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

2h | Videos
Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

4h | Videos
Want to make profit from sick industries? Learn from TEAM Group

Want to make profit from sick industries? Learn from TEAM Group

1h | Videos