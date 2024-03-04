TBS launches Economic Intelligence Bangladesh

Illustration: TBS

To keep pace with the evolving needs of a diverse set of readers, The Business Standard today (4 March) launched the Economic Intel Bangladesh (EIB).

The EIB was put together by TBS' research team, based on an analysis of available data, reviews and expert opinions from multiple local and global sources, shortlisting emerging issues and trends to keep on watch.

The first issue has been made free to peruse for readers.

The EIB focuses heavily on delivering the latest insights and economic trends in the fastest and most visually appealing way possible.

The first issue is titled "What to Watch in 2024 for Bangladesh".

The issue breaks down seven different topics, including what to watch in 2024 for Bangladesh, what lies ahead for global jobs & skills, 2023-2027, what's weaving in the global apparel economy and global commodity price forecasts, among others.

The research takes into consideration the global recession mode, inflationary pressures, wars in different fronts, labour standards, climate change and other burning issues.

Aside from Bangladesh, the EIB also explores six select key partners in global trade in the Partner Economies Outlook chapter.

Finally, in the topic, Bangladesh Macroeconomic Snapshot, readers are given an overview of our economy based on the latest available data.

The EIB site can be browsed through the link: https://intel.tbsnews.net/