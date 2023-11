Shimanto Bank has donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support the underprivileged during the winter.

Shimanto Bank Chairman and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan handed over the blanket to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reads a press release.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Rafiqul Islam was also present in the programme held at Ganabhaban on 10 November.