Shimanto Bank inaugurates branch & ATM in Chirirbandar

15 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Shimanto Bank has inaugurated Chirirbandar Branch & ATM recently. 

Sector Commander of Dinajpur Sector & Deputy Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Colonel Rashed Asgar was present as chief guest at the inauguration programme, reads a press release. 

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Rafiqul Islam was also present there as special guest. 

The chief guest mentioned that Shimanto Bank's various activities will involve the people in the border areas in financial activities and help them become self-reliant, which will play a special role in the overall economic development of the country and prevent criminal activities in the border areas. 

In his speech, the special guest said that Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes.

Shimanto Bank has already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps, SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service along with other modern technology-based services.

It is mentionable that Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on 1st September 2016. To provide customer service, Shimanto Bank is establishing Branches and Sub-Branches at various important locations and marginal areas of the country. 

