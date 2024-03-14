Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui elected as chairman of Shimanto Bank PLC

Corporates

Press Release
14 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:54 pm

Related News

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui elected as chairman of Shimanto Bank PLC

Press Release
14 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, ndc, psc, MPhil, has been elected as Chairman of Shimanto Bank PLC. Board of Directors of the Bank elected him as the Chairman of the Bank in the Board Meeting held on 12 March 2024.  

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui joined Border Guard Bangladesh as Director General on 5th February 2024.   

Prior to joining BGB, he served as Director, Military Training and Chairman, Army Sports Control Board at Army Headquarters. He was the Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of Risk Management Committee of Trust Bank Ltd.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman joined the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) with the 27th BMA Long Course and was commissioned in the Artillery Corps on 20 December 1992. He has completed various professional courses at home and abroad. He is a graduate of the School of Artillery, Fort Sill, USA; Defense Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, Dhaka; Defense Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, India and National Defense College, New Delhi, India. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Chittagong University, a Master's in Defense Studies (MDS) from National University, an MSc and MPhil from the University of Madras, India and an MBA from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman has held various command, staff and instructor positions in various appointments at home and abroad. He has served in five artillery units and commanded an artillery regiment and two artillery brigades. He also served as an instructor at the Bangladesh Military Academy, staff officer grade-3 of an infantry division, brigade major of an infantry brigade and colonel staff of an infantry division. He also served as director of the Internal Affairs Bureau of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman successfully completed his UN mission under United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Ethiopia (UNMEE) and Sudan (UNMIS). He also served as a force generation officer in the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations (UNDPKO) at the United Nations Secretariat in New York, USA.

 

Shimanto Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

7h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

1h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

2h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

4h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

5h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

6h | Videos