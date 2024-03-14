Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui elected as chairman of Shimanto Bank PLC

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, ndc, psc, MPhil, has been elected as Chairman of Shimanto Bank PLC. Board of Directors of the Bank elected him as the Chairman of the Bank in the Board Meeting held on 12 March 2024.

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui joined Border Guard Bangladesh as Director General on 5th February 2024.

Prior to joining BGB, he served as Director, Military Training and Chairman, Army Sports Control Board at Army Headquarters. He was the Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of Risk Management Committee of Trust Bank Ltd.

Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman joined the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) with the 27th BMA Long Course and was commissioned in the Artillery Corps on 20 December 1992. He has completed various professional courses at home and abroad. He is a graduate of the School of Artillery, Fort Sill, USA; Defense Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, Dhaka; Defense Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, India and National Defense College, New Delhi, India. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Chittagong University, a Master's in Defense Studies (MDS) from National University, an MSc and MPhil from the University of Madras, India and an MBA from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman has held various command, staff and instructor positions in various appointments at home and abroad. He has served in five artillery units and commanded an artillery regiment and two artillery brigades. He also served as an instructor at the Bangladesh Military Academy, staff officer grade-3 of an infantry division, brigade major of an infantry brigade and colonel staff of an infantry division. He also served as director of the Internal Affairs Bureau of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman successfully completed his UN mission under United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Ethiopia (UNMEE) and Sudan (UNMIS). He also served as a force generation officer in the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations (UNDPKO) at the United Nations Secretariat in New York, USA.