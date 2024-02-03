Shimanto Bank holds Annual Business Conference-2024

Corporates

Press Release
03 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 12:08 pm

Related News

Shimanto Bank holds Annual Business Conference-2024

Press Release
03 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 12:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Annual Business Conference-2024 of Shimanto Bank was held at the head office recently. 

Rafiqul Islam, managing director & CEO of the bank was the Chief Guest in the program, reads a press release. 

The managers of branches & sub-branches, officials of the head office-business division, higher officials from different divisions and management committee members participated in the Annual Business Conference-2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Business achievements of the past year and future business goals and strategies were discussed throughout the day.

 

Shimanto Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

1h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

17h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

2h | Videos
Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

17h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos