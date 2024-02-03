Shimanto Bank holds Annual Business Conference-2024

The Annual Business Conference-2024 of Shimanto Bank was held at the head office recently.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director & CEO of the bank was the Chief Guest in the program.

The managers of branches & sub-branches, officials of the head office-business division, higher officials from different divisions and management committee members participated in the Annual Business Conference-2024.

Business achievements of the past year and future business goals and strategies were discussed throughout the day.