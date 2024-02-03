Shimanto Bank holds Annual Business Conference-2024
The Annual Business Conference-2024 of Shimanto Bank was held at the head office recently.
Rafiqul Islam, managing director & CEO of the bank was the Chief Guest in the program, reads a press release.
The managers of branches & sub-branches, officials of the head office-business division, higher officials from different divisions and management committee members participated in the Annual Business Conference-2024.
Business achievements of the past year and future business goals and strategies were discussed throughout the day.