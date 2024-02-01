Sheraton Dhaka announces Valentine's Day campaign

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 06:19 pm

Related News

Sheraton Dhaka announces Valentine's Day campaign

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 06:19 pm
Sheraton Dhaka announces Valentine&#039;s Day campaign

Sheraton Dhaka has unveiled a 7-day Valentine's campaign titled "LOVE LAND."

From February 7 to 14, Sheraton Dhaka invites guests to be part of this romantic celebration, reads a press release.

Throughout the campaign, Sheraton Dhaka's signature restaurants offer daily specials, including a 20% discount on Red Velvet Cake for Rose Day on 7 February, a 20% discount on Chocolate Cake for Chocolate Day on 9 February, a Complimentary Buffet for Kids on Teddy Day on 10 February, a Complimentary Mocktail for Kiss Day on 12 February, and a 20% discount on Tostina for Friends on Hug Day on 13 February.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 14 February, experienced chefs will craft a special menu at Toastina. Food enthusiasts can indulge in a Valentine's Special High Tea for two at Tk3500 Net or savor a Valentine's Special Buffet at The Garden Kitchen for Tk14,500 net, offering a panoramic view.

Additionally, there will be Buy One Get One (B1G1) offers from 20 bank partners, providing guests with the opportunity to enjoy exclusive deals at The Garden Kitchen.

Sheraton Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

6h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

48m | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

1h | Videos
Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

3h | Videos
Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

4h | Videos