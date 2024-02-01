Sheraton Dhaka announces Valentine's Day campaign

Sheraton Dhaka has unveiled a 7-day Valentine's campaign titled "LOVE LAND."

From February 7 to 14, Sheraton Dhaka invites guests to be part of this romantic celebration, reads a press release.

Throughout the campaign, Sheraton Dhaka's signature restaurants offer daily specials, including a 20% discount on Red Velvet Cake for Rose Day on 7 February, a 20% discount on Chocolate Cake for Chocolate Day on 9 February, a Complimentary Buffet for Kids on Teddy Day on 10 February, a Complimentary Mocktail for Kiss Day on 12 February, and a 20% discount on Tostina for Friends on Hug Day on 13 February.

On 14 February, experienced chefs will craft a special menu at Toastina. Food enthusiasts can indulge in a Valentine's Special High Tea for two at Tk3500 Net or savor a Valentine's Special Buffet at The Garden Kitchen for Tk14,500 net, offering a panoramic view.

Additionally, there will be Buy One Get One (B1G1) offers from 20 bank partners, providing guests with the opportunity to enjoy exclusive deals at The Garden Kitchen.