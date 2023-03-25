Ramadan Offerings from The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka

Ramadan Offerings from The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 10:37 am
A royal iftar platter awaits you at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka. Photo: courtesy
A royal iftar platter awaits you at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka. Photo: courtesy

This Ramadan, experience the most authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish cuisines at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka. 

The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka have recently flown in Executive Chef from Lebanon - Hassan Koubaissi and four Turkish Chefs – Ahmet GÜLER, Sait DURSUN, Mehmet Aslan and Erhan Demir who will delight the guests with their exquisite culinary masterpieces all Ramadan. Buffet Iftar & Dinner will be available every day while Buffet Suhur will only be available on Thursday and Friday nights and the night before the Government holidays in both restaurants. 

Guests who would visit Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) would get to enjoy signature dishes such as Chicken Kabsa Rice, Mixed Grill, Seafood Machboos, Lamb Shank, Mughal Chaap, Grilled Chimichurri Salmon, Samkeh Harra, Mahlabia, Kunafa and many other dishes by the expert International and local chefs. 

While guests visiting The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) will get to experience authentic delicacies such as Adana Kebap, Iskender Kebap, Turkish Donner, Grilled Tiger Prawns, Pide, Seafood Paella, Lamb Ouzi, Prime Ribs, assorted Baklavas, Tulumba and many other mouth-watering dishes by the expert international and local culinary artists. 

Takeaway Iftar boxes from both hotels will also be available for pick-ups from Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and from The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka). The Westin Dhaka will offer Platinum, Gold and Silver Iftar boxes while Sheraton Dhaka will offer Luxury, Premium and Classic Iftar boxes. All the iftar boxes will come jam-packed with all the local favourites along with Middle Eastern and Turkish signature dishes and each box can serve two persons. 

Guests who crave authentic flavours in the best ambience are surely in for a sumptuous treat at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka this Ramadan. For more information, guests can call +8802222291988 (The Westin Dhaka) and +880255668111 (Sheraton Dhaka).

