Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology in Kishoreganj gets approval to conduct educational programmes

Premier Group and Premier Bank Foundation, founded by Dr HBM Iqbal, recently received approval to conduct educational programmes at Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology located in Bashgari of Kishoreganj's Bhairab.

Dr HBM Iqbal, founder chairman of Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology, while laying the foundation stone of the university will be inviting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to launch the university and expressed his hope and optimism at the beginning of a new phase in the university's journey in permanent campus, reads a press release.

In the meantime, the university has started the admission process for the Summer Session (July 2024).

On this occasion, Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology organised a reception programme and live concert for successful students of HSC or equivalent exam 2023 and SSC or equivalent exam 2024.

