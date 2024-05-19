Premier Bank launches branch QR Teller service

Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank PLC has launched branch 'QR Teller' service to replace branch transactions of cash withdrawal through Cheque book or Debit card with faster and more secure using 'QR Code' scanning technology.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of the bank and M Imran Iqbal, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of Risk Management Committee officially launched the branch QR Teller service at Premier Bank PLC head office recently, reads a press release.

SEVP and head of Cards and ADC Md Marufur Rahman Khan; EVP and head of IT Abu Md. Sabbir Hassan Chowdhury; EVP and head of Brand Marketing and Communications Md Tareq Uddin along with other senior officials of the bank were also present at the ceremony.

M Imran Iqbal stated in his speech, "As part of the vision of building a Digital Bangladesh by Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Premier Bank PLC. has played a pioneering role in establishing 'Cashless Bangladesh' initiative. To bring the country's people under QR Code payment and other Digital Banking services, we are working tirelessly to bring out more and more Digital Banking services."

Mohammad Abu Jafar said in his speech, "Any customer can use our Pmoney app to scan QR Code in our branches and deposit money without using Cheque Book or Debit Card in a safe, fast and secure way."