Premier Bank approves 12.50% cash dividend

12 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank PLC held its 25th annual general meeting through digital platform on Wednesday (12 June).

Heroic Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, chairman, Board of Directors of the Premier Bank PLC presided over the occasion, reads a press release.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal, members of the Board of Director B H Haroon, Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; Shafiqur Rahman, Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, Shaila Shelley Khan, Independent Directors Naba Gopal Banik and Kaiser A Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar, Mohammad Akram Hossain, FCS, Company Secretary were present along with remarkable shareholders. The participants and shareholders present at the AGM duly approved all agendas including the audit report and 12.50% cash dividend for the year 2023.

The chairman appreciated the participation and support of the customers, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission and mass media. He also wished for good health and safety for everyone and encouraged all bank officials to work hard towards an even better operating profit for the coming year.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar presented the performance report of 2023.

