Premier Bank PLC hold workshop on money laundering prevention

The Premier Bank PLC organized a daylong workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" under the lead bank program of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on June 08, 2024 for the officials of commercial banks operating in Sirajganj district.

Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad Masum, Director, BFIU attended the program as Chief Guest and Mr. Md. Moktar Hossain, Additional Director, BFIU attended as Special Guest.

A total of 84 bank officers across multiple banks located in Sirajganj Zila participated in the workshop.