Premier Bank PLC hold workshop on money laundering prevention

Corporates

Press Release
09 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:30 pm

Premier Bank PLC hold workshop on money laundering prevention

Press Release
09 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank PLC organized a daylong workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" under the lead bank program of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on June 08, 2024 for the officials of commercial banks operating in Sirajganj district.

Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad Masum, Director, BFIU attended the program as Chief Guest and Mr. Md. Moktar Hossain, Additional Director, BFIU attended as Special Guest. 

A total of 84 bank officers across multiple banks located in Sirajganj Zila participated in the workshop.

 

Premier Bank

