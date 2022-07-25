Shanta Asset Management, Guardian Life Insurance sings agreement 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Shanta Asset Management Limited have recently signed a group insurance agreement.

Under this agreement, all the SIP (systematic investment plan) customers of Shanta Asset Management will be under the shade of Guardian Life with life coverage, reads a press release.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, Chief Executive Officer (CC) of Guardian Life Insurance and Mohammed Emran Hasan, Chief Executive Officer of Shanta Asset Management signed this agreement on behalf of their companies.

Jane Alam Romel, Head of Marketing, Customer Experience & Digital Business; Farhad Miah, Manager, Accounts & Operations; Salman Rahman, Fund Manager from Shanta Asset Management Limited and Abdul Halim, SVP & Head of Microinsurance Department; Muhtasim Omar Ali, AVP; Nowshin Nahar Haque, AVP; Jalal Uddin Md., Business Development Manager from Microinsurance Department of Guardian Life Insurance Limited were present at the signing ceremony.