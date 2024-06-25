Shanta Asset Management and TAXdo host webinar on tax-efficient investing

Shanta Asset Management and TAXdo host webinar on tax-efficient investing

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 03:41 pm
Shanta Asset Management, in collaboration with TAXdo, successfully hosted a webinar titled "Master Tax Savings with Smart Investments" on June 24, 2024. 

The event, scheduled right in time for the impending tax rebate deadline on June 30, drew a diverse audience of over 200 attendees eager to gain perspectives on optimizing their investments for tax efficiency, reads a press release. 

The line-up of the webinar included Snehasish Barua, Director of SMAC Advisory Limited; Kazi Monirul Islam, Chief Executive Officer of Shanta Asset Management; and Apurbo Kanti Das, former member of the National Board of Revenue. Leveraging their extensive background in tax regulations, financial advisory, and investment strategies, the esteemed speakers shared their expertise and practical insights, offering clear guidance on effectively navigating complex tax regulations and maximizing tax savings through strategic investment choices for everyday taxpayers.

Hosted on Microsoft Teams, the webinar facilitated open interaction between the speakers and participants, allowing for real-time questions and discussions. Key topics covered included understanding the latest tax regulations and their impact, effective tax planning strategies for individual taxpayers, investment strategies for optimal tax savings, and practical tips for compliance and maximizing tax benefits. 

The webinar was well-received, with participants expressing appreciation practical applicability of the strategies presented, noting that they felt better equipped to handle their tax planning and investment decisions.

Shanta Asset Management and TAXdo conveyed their sincere gratitude to all the participants for making the webinar a resounding success. The organizations remain committed to providing top-tier financial services in helping clients achieve their financial goals through strategic and informed decisions.

It is worth noting that this webinar is a continuation of year-long initiatives by Shanta Asset Management and TAXdo to foster awareness on tax planning and personal finance management among the young people of Bangladesh, where financial literacy rate stands at a mere 28%.  
 

