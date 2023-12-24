Shabbir Khan elected as President, Motaher re-elected as SG of BMCCI

24 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Shabbir Khan elected as President, Motaher re-elected as SG of BMCCI

Photo: Courtesy
Shabbir A Khan, CEO of Khan & Deen Traders, has been elected the President of the Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) for the tenure of 2024-2025.

Meanwhile, Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, Director of Bengal Technological Corporation Ltd. has been re-elected as general secretary of the organisation for the same tenure.

The election results of the new Board were announced on 22 December by the Election Commission in the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the BMCCI at a city hotel, said a press release.

Shabbir, a veteran businessman, has been associated with the Pharma, Chemical, FMCG & Food Industries as a solution provider with great repute. He has had long experience in serving various Chamber of Commerce & Industries & Association. He has served as Senior Vice President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industries (DCCI) and president of the Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA).

Md. Anwar Shahid, Managing Director of Shimex International Ltd. elected as Senior Vice President. M Riyaaz Rasheed, Chief Financial Officer of Robi Axiata Limited, and Mahbubul Alam, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Quasem Food Products Limited elected as Vice Presidents respectively.

Rubaiyat Ahsan, Managing Director of ALLIANT Limited, and Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, Director of Wingspeed Propellers Ltd. elected as Joint Secretary Generals. Shahriar Taha, Managing Director of Remex Corporation Ltd. elected as Treasurer for the same period.

The other elected Directors are Mahbub Alam Shah, Executive Director of SMH New Generation Apparels Ltd., Syed A Habib, Chairman of iPeople Limited, Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque, Managing Director of Infra Construction & Engineering Ltd., Md. Akther Parvez Chowdhury, Managing Director of PHP Stocks & Securities Limited, Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Green Delta Securities Ltd., Sumaiya Noor Chowdhury, Director of  KN-Harbour Consortium Ltd., M. Mahmudur Rashid, Managing Director of Grasshopper Corporation and S.M. Ziaul Hoque, FLMI, C.E.O of Chartered Life Insurance Co. Limited.

In his speech, Shabbir A Khan, President-elect of BMCCI said, "I am deeply honoured and feel a profound sense of responsibility as I take on the role of President of BMCCI. Since its inception, BMCCI has played a crucial role in elevating the bilateral trade & investment between Bangladesh and Malaysia to new heights." "I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Syed Almas Kabir, for his steadfast leadership in advancing BMCCI's success over the past two years."

Reciprocating President Syed Almas Kabir expressed his gratitude to the BMCCI Board of Directors for their enormous support throughout his term with BMCCI as the President. He said, "With my heartfelt appreciation, I wish to acknowledge the esteemed members of BMCCI who have placed their trust in me to lead this dynamic institution. Together with the exceptional Board of Directors, we have successfully attained various milestones over the past two years."

Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia, was present and unveiled the BMCCI member directory on the occasion.

Members of BMCCI's outgoing and newly elected Board of Directors and representatives of BMCCI member companies were present at the AGM.

