BMCCI hosts 3rd LegalTalk seminar

Corporates

29 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

BMCCI hosts 3rd LegalTalk seminar

29 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 07:49 pm
BMCCI hosts 3rd LegalTalk seminar

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry arranged the 3rd LegalTalk seminar on employment-related issues Saturday at BMCCI secretariate titled ''Employment: Rights and Obligations''

Barrister Anita Ghazi Rahman, Founder of the Legal Circle, and Barrister Pushpo Rahman, Senior Associate at the Legal Circle, discuss the topics, said a press release.

 BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir welcomed the participants and introduced the speaker to them. 

"This seminar is organised for those who want to understand and facilitate the employees' legal rights to be a better employer than other," he said.

In his speech, Barrister Anita Ghazi Rahman mentioned the verdancy and opaqueness of the Bangladeshi business personalities on labour law and employment rights and obligations and emphasise getting knowledgeable on this issue to maintain a subtle and tranquil business environment. 

The participants are satisfied with this very interactive session and marked this enterprise as an eye-opening and far-reaching initiative.

At the end of the programme, the participants got a certificate for their active participation in the seminar.

BMCCI aims to recognise the legal issues in the simulated scenario to their member to pacify their business growth and came up with the LegalTalk series to disseminate the legal issues among their member.
 

BMCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

5h | Panorama
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

What Musk’s Twitter takeover means for us

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

11h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to announce new programmes on 10 November

BNP to announce new programmes on 10 November

1h | Videos
Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

22h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

22h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question