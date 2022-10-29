BMCCI hosts 3rd LegalTalk seminar

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry arranged the 3rd LegalTalk seminar on employment-related issues Saturday at BMCCI secretariate titled ''Employment: Rights and Obligations''

Barrister Anita Ghazi Rahman, Founder of the Legal Circle, and Barrister Pushpo Rahman, Senior Associate at the Legal Circle, discuss the topics, said a press release.

BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir welcomed the participants and introduced the speaker to them.

"This seminar is organised for those who want to understand and facilitate the employees' legal rights to be a better employer than other," he said.

In his speech, Barrister Anita Ghazi Rahman mentioned the verdancy and opaqueness of the Bangladeshi business personalities on labour law and employment rights and obligations and emphasise getting knowledgeable on this issue to maintain a subtle and tranquil business environment.

The participants are satisfied with this very interactive session and marked this enterprise as an eye-opening and far-reaching initiative.

At the end of the programme, the participants got a certificate for their active participation in the seminar.

BMCCI aims to recognise the legal issues in the simulated scenario to their member to pacify their business growth and came up with the LegalTalk series to disseminate the legal issues among their member.

